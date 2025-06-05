Haridwar: Riding a scooty alone at night can be scary, especially for women. But sometimes, fate turns the tables leaving the robbers injured instead. A CCTV footage is going viral on social media, showing a failed chain-snatching attempt that ends in an epic fall for the culprits. You might not be able to stop laughing after watching the video.

The incident happened at night, on a quiet road, where a woman was riding her scooty. Suddenly, two robbers on a bike began following her. One of them reached out to snatch her gold chain, but thanks to her strong grip or maybe divine intervention the chain didn’t come off. Instead, the biker lost control, and in an instant, both he and his accomplice fell hard to the ground.

The video shows the robbers rolling over as if all their planning had crumbled in a second. One of them quickly gets up and flees without the chain and without dignity.

After receiving a tip-off, Haridwar Police arrested both accused.

The video was shared by the Instagram account @uttarakhandcops. Social media users flooded the comment section with reactions. One user wrote, “Beat them so badly that their soul trembles before trying this again.” Another commented, “They should be stuffed with straw,” while a third demanded strict action against such criminals.