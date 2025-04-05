A strange incident has come to light in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, where a bus driver drove for nearly a kilometer while a man was hanging from the window.

The incident took place on GT Road in Hathras. According to reports, the man was traveling from Etah to Sikandrarao on a bike with his wife.

Meanwhile, a bus hit their bike and other vehicles from behind. When the rider asked the bus driver to stop, he refused to do so. In a desperate attempt, the victim hung onto the window of the moving bus. This shocking moment was captured in a video that has gone viral on social media through a handle named @WeUttarPradesh.

#हाथरस का एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें एक रोडवेज बस चालक ने एक बाइक सवार युवक को बस की खिड़की से लटकाकर करीब 1 किलोमीटर तक दौड़ा दिया। बताया जा रहा है कि किसी बात को लेकर बस चालक और बाइक सवार में कहासुनी हो गई थी, जिसके बाद गुस्साए चालक ने यह खतरनाक कदम उठा लिया। वीडियो में… pic.twitter.com/6hAjnOQr1K — UttarPradesh.ORG News (@WeUttarPradesh) April 5, 2025

It is said that the bus driver continued driving even as the man clung to the window. The bus covered a considerable distance before locals chased it down and forced the driver to stop. After the bus was halted, the victim created a ruckus by standing in front of the vehicle.

Following the video’s circulation, there have been calls for action against the driver. However, it has also been reported that a compromise was reached between the two parties, with the involvement of local residents and the police.