In Indian marriages, one thing that is quite common apart from all the fun and traditions is a fight. A similar incident has been reported from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, and the reason behind the ugly brawl might just amaze you.

The situation escalated quickly, with guests seen kicking, punching, and throwing chairs and tent utensils at each other. A video of the entire fight has gone viral on social media.

According to reports, guests were attending a wedding but were troubled by the scorching heat. To get some relief, many gathered around a cooler placed inside the tent. However, when someone else tried to squeeze in, an argument broke out. What began as a minor disagreement turned into a full-blown fight in no time.

उत्तर प्रदेश : जिला झांसी की शादी में कूलर के सामने खड़े होने पर युद्ध। लात–घूंसे, कुर्सियां, टैंट के बर्तन एक–दूसरे पर फेंके गए !! pic.twitter.com/LX7IbsaT5A — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 31, 2025

Someone recorded the incident on their mobile phone and posted it online. The video is now going viral, and netizens are reacting with a mix of shock and humor.

The local police stated that no formal complaint has been filed so far, but the viral video is under investigation.

People are sharing different reactions on social media. One user wrote, “Now we’ll need security for coolers at weddings!” while another called it “the next level of Indian weddings.”

Such incidents during joyful occasions like weddings not only ruin the atmosphere but also send the wrong message to society. It’s important to exercise restraint and understanding during celebrations.