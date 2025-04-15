People visit temples to offer prayers or seek blessings, but there are some creeps who neither respect the sanctity of the place nor the age of others. For such individuals, even a temple becomes a place to act on their inappropriate thoughts. Recently, a video of a middle-aged man has gone viral on social media, where he was caught red-handed doing something utterly shameful.

In the video, the man can be seen secretly taking pictures of girls inside the temple using his mobile phone. At one point, his attention shifts to a girl’s legs, and he begins clicking photos of them. As soon as the girl suspected his behavior, she immediately caught him red-handed.

This Uncle was clicking picture of a girl legs while sitting in the temple. She caught him red handed but he’s still denying any wrongdoing, Such a Perv 😭

pic.twitter.com/eOo1H1LUmH — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 15, 2025

The girl made him unlock his phone and checked his photo gallery, where she found pictures of her legs. When she angrily questioned why he had taken pictures without her permission, the man shamelessly denied doing anything wrong and began smiling. Seeing this, the girl scolded him severely.

This objectionable video of the man has been shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by an account named ‘Ghar Ke Klesh’. At the time of writing, the video had been viewed and liked thousands of times. As it went viral, users expressed outrage over the man’s disgusting behavior.

Many users commented, strongly criticizing his actions. One wrote, “Such people don’t stop their cheap acts anywhere be it a temple, market, public transport, or any crowded place.” Another said, “To make such people understand, not words but strict action is needed.” One user sarcastically wrote, “Looks like uncle can’t tell the difference between a Temple and Tinder.” Another added, “Even the elderly are now crossing all limits!”