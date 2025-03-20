A viral video from a recent flight has taken the internet by storm, showing a male flight attendant repeatedly punching an elderly man who refused to let go of a female passenger’s hair.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a handle named ‘FLIGHTFLIX’.

Passenger grabs woman’s hair so the flight attendant throat punches him until he lets go pic.twitter.com/57WAB97Xit — FIGHTFLIX (@Fightflix_) March 18, 2025

The viral video, recorded by a fellow traveller seated a few rows behind the incident, begins with the elderly man clutching the long hair of a young woman sitting in front of him. Despite multiple pleas from nearby passengers, including a woman who can be heard saying, “Let go of her hair, Sir,” the man refuses to release his grip.

The video begins with a male flight attendant landing several punches on the old man’s face in an attempt to free the distressed woman. The elderly passenger, seemingly unfazed at first, continues to hold on until a few more hard-hitting punches finally make him let go. He then lets out a loud, deranged scream as his eyeglasses fall apart.

The disturbing mid-air altercation has sparked intense debate online. Some social media users praised the flight attendant for stepping in and protecting the female passenger, while others questioned the use of excessive force.

One ‘X’ user commented: “That flight attendant deserves a raise.”

Another user wrote: “If the woman is in pain and he perceives an immediate threat, that attendant is absolutely justified and will not lose his job.”

One of the comments read: “When you’re being throat punched by a flight attendant, it’s time to reevaluate your life.”

It can be mentioned here that OrissaPOST has no stance on the matter as the duration of the video is short and the authenticity of the viral clip remains unverified.

