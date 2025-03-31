The terror of street dogs is not hidden from anyone, but such statements are often not welcomed by dog lovers for obvious reasons. However, a video now going viral on social media might even scare dog lovers. Expressing affection for a dog proved costly for a watchman, sparking a debate about street dogs.

The video is reportedly from outside a residential society. A watchman, showing affection towards the street dogs sitting outside, found himself in an unexpected situation. While he was petting one dog, another dog suddenly attacked him. After watching the video, many people are questioning what dog lovers have to say about such incidents.

Dog attacks watchman outside a residential society !

pic.twitter.com/ISLpZWy3PE — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 31, 2025

In the video, several street dogs can be seen outside the society. One dog wags its tail upon seeing the watchman, a sight that might melt anyone’s heart. The watchman, feeling affectionate, approaches and starts petting the dog. However, this triggers jealousy in another dog standing nearby, which suddenly lunges at him. The irony is that the very dog the watchman was petting quietly moves away, leaving him to fend for himself. The aggressive dog then bites the watchman’s hand.

This viral video was posted on X by the page @gharkekalesh and has been viewed over 22.3 thousand times so far. Many users have shared their reactions in the comments. One user asked, “Can any dog lover explain why the other dog attacked the watchman when he was simply petting one of them?” Another commented, “This is very scary.” A third user remarked, “This is what jealousy looks like—one gets love, the other bites.” Another advised, “One should avoid being overly friendly with street dogs.”