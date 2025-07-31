Imagine strolling past a bike showroom when your eyes lock onto a stunning motorcycle gleaming on display. Just as you’re admiring it, a young man struts up, hops on the bike like a Hindi film action hero, and starts kicking it in an attempt to bring it to life. What happens next is a pure comedy gold.

In the viral video taking over social media, a bike is seen parked on a central stand outside the showroom just for display. But our self-declared stuntman seems unaware. He repeatedly kicks the bike, despite both wheels floating in the air. After a few failed attempts, the bike suddenly roars to life and chaos follows.

Turns out, the bike was in gear. So the moment the engine started, the bike leaped forward off the stand, zoomed down the ramp like it had a mind of its own, and toppled straight onto the road dragging the young man with it. His wannabe-hero moment ends with him sprawled on the pavement, dazed and thoroughly de-glamorised.

Onlookers, first stunned, rush to his aid. The video shows the once-confident rider now completely clueless about how he went from reel-life hero to real-life blooper.

Social media had a field day. “Bike did a road delivery,” joked one user. Another quipped, “Did he kick-start it or detonate it?” Some took a serious tone, questioning the showroom’s safety practices: “If the bike was just for show, why was it in gear with fuel?”