A viral video captured by a police dash cam is doing the rounds on various social media platforms. The video shows a careless biker’s instant ‘Karma’ moment.

The footage, recorded from a patrolling vehicle, begins with a police chase as officers pursue a group of bikers performing dangerous stunts on a road.

Among them, one overly confident rider decides to take things a step further — twerking on his moving bike right in front of the police vehicle. In an attempt to mock the cops, the biker balances on his seat and starts shaking his hips, seemingly enjoying his moment of defiance.

But Karma doesn’t take long to strike.

Within seconds, the next frame shows the same biker being detained by a police officer and taken in the patrol car. His earlier bravado is nowhere to be seen, instead, he is sobbing as he is taken to the police station.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a popular handle named ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’.

Action-Reaction Kinda Kalesh b/w a Boy and Police over doing Stunt on middle of the Road: pic.twitter.com/0a3W9tQCBC — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 12, 2025

The final shot of the video shows the once-arrogant biker sitting inside the station, sniffling and wiping his tears and calling his guardians.

Netizens have flooded the comments with laughter and warnings, reminding thrill-seekers that mocking the law has its consequences.

PNN