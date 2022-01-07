New Delhi: Two days after a major security breach left Prime Minister Narendra Modi stuck on a Punjab highway for 20 minutes, a video shows a group of BJP workers standing barely a few metres from the PM’s car.

In the clip, a group carrying a BJP flag is seen shouting slogans of “BJP Zindabad” while standing dangerously close to the Prime Minister’s car – a black Toyota Fortuner -on the other side of the highway.

The car then moves away, with the elite Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel forming a shield.

This is another example of a huge lapse in the PM’s security that day.

Another video shows protesting farmers sitting on the flyover at some distance from the Prime Minister’s convoy. Farmers argue that the BJP workers got far closer to PM Modi than the protesters ever did.

PM Modi was driving to a rally in Ferozepur when his convoy was caught in the middle of a flyover with protesting farmers blocking the route. The BJP workers, heading to the same rally, were also stranded as traffic stopped. When they realised that the PM’s convoy was also on the flyover, they tried to get closer to his car.

Just before the Punjab election, the incident has escalated political sparring between the ruling BJP at the Centre and Punjab’s ruling Congress.

The Centre and the Punjab governments have announced separate inquiries.