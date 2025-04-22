In a jaw-dropping moment caught on CCTV, an 80-year-old woman from Russia has defied the odds and gravity after falling from the sixth floor of a residential building and surviving what should have been a fatal plunge.

The footage has since gone viral, leaving netizens around the globe absolutely speechless.

The viral video begins with a Hyundai hatchback parked innocently near the apartment complex, everything as calm as a still lake.

But within seconds, the peace is shattered by a loud, bone-rattling thud followed by the unthinkable.

A human figure, later identified as the elderly woman, crashes onto the car’s roof, flattening the metal like paper and smashing the windshield into a spiderweb of glass.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a handle named ‘Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives’

🔥🚨BREAKING: This 80-year-old woman fell from a balcony on the sixth floor into the roof of a car while she was allegedly cleaning. Not only did she survive but she also walked away as if nothing happened. This event occurred in Yekaterinburg Russia. pic.twitter.com/AgTkfuK0X3 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) April 17, 2025

What happens next is straight out of a miracle book. Instead of lying motionless, the octogenarian stirs — lifting her arms, moving her legs, and even attempting to sit up. Moments later, she’s seen getting up on her own, asking for help, and shockingly walking around as if she merely stumbled over a step.

Local reports reveal that the woman was cleaning the windows of her sixth-floor flat when she lost her balance and plummeted to the ground. Thankfully, her fall was broken by the parked Hyundai, which absorbed the impact and quite possibly saved her life.

‘X’ users are left flabbergasted.

“She has to be tested for superhuman abilities”, wrote one user.

Another user quipped, “Russians are built differently.”

Emergency services soon arrived and took the woman to a nearby hospital. Incredibly, she suffered only minor injuries. Doctors described her condition as stable, with no major fractures.

The Hyundai, however, wasn’t so lucky — the roof caved in and the windscreen was shattered. But many say that’s a small price to pay for saving a life.

As social media continues to buzz with disbelief, one thing’s for certain: this fearless gran has truly stared death in the face and walked away with barely a scratch.

PNN