You must have heard the saying “Hindi-Chini bhai-bhai,” but now, people from India and China are not just building friendships; they are also tying the knot, too! And what’s more, they’re doing it according to Indian traditions and Hindu customs. A heartwarming example of this cultural fusion was recently shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by Yu Jing, the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India.

The video, posted from the handle @ChinaSpox_India, quickly went viral and for good reason. It shows a Chinese woman marrying an Indian man in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. One particularly touching moment in the video shows the bride’s bidaai (farewell), a significant custom in Indian weddings.

The video captures the beautiful blend of cultures. The Chinese bride is seen wearing a traditional Indian lehenga, performing rituals during the farewell ceremony. The quote shared above the video reads, “It started with adopting the husband’s culture,” highlighting the cultural unity between the two nations through this personal bond. The caption also extends warm wishes: “Best wishes to this Chinese-Indian couple. Love without borders.”

Best wishes for this Chinese-Indian couple. Love without boundaries.

credit: rednote pic.twitter.com/4L9v3sgQR1 — Yu Jing (@ChinaSpox_India) April 16, 2025

As seen in the video, the Chinese bride looks stunning in her lehenga and can be seen throwing rice over her shoulder, a symbolic gesture in Indian weddings. Her mother, standing behind her, collects the rice in her aanchal, a custom symbolising the daughter’s departure and the blessings she leaves behind. The bride, visibly emotional, bids farewell to her family, and in a touching moment, her relatives give her car a gentle push as she leaves another sweet tradition often seen in Indian weddings.

The video has garnered a wave of emotional and joyful responses online. One user commented, “The cutest moment of life,” while another wrote, “Indeed, they are made for each other.”

This video is not just a wedding clip; it’s a beautiful reminder of how love can bridge cultures, nations, and hearts.