A viral video doing the rounds on social media has left netizens shocked and concerned.

Watch here:

The clip shows a woman riding pillion on a motorbike, dressed in a saree. What’s alarming is that her pallu is freely hanging dangerously close to the bike’s rear wheel.

In the viral video, another biker spots this and tries to alert her. He gestures frantically, but she seems to either not notice or misunderstand him.

Moments later, the inevitable happens. Her saree’s pallu gets pulled into the spinning wheel, and she is yanked off the bike, landing hard on the road.

Thankfully, she wasn’t seriously injured. But the incident could have ended much worse.

The video has now gone viral, clocking millions of views and sparking conversations about safety and saree-wearing while biking.

People in the comments are sharing similar incidents and emphasizing the importance of awareness while on two-wheelers. Some are even calling for public safety campaigns targeting traditional wear and road safety.

The viral video may have a dramatic twist, but it also comes with an important reminder—loose clothing and motorbikes can be a dangerous mix.

PNN