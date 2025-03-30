A viral video circulating on X (formerly Twitter) shows a stray dog’s startled reaction after waking up next to a lifelike lion toy. The clip has drawn over 17 million views and more than 45,000 likes, sparking debate among viewers.

The footage begins with a stray dog sleeping by the roadside. A man then approaches, carrying a realistic-looking lion toy, and places it close to the sleeping dog’s face. To amplify the prank, he also sets up a bluetooth speaker nearby.

As the video progresses, the speaker suddenly plays a loud lion roar. The sound startles the dog, causing it to wake up abruptly. Upon seeing the lion-like figure inches away, the dog barks in alarm before quickly running away from the spot.

Watch the viral video:

The video has received mixed reactions online. While some users responded with laughing emojis, others expressed concern over the prank. One comment read, “Does anyone really find this funny? Some dogs become easily stressed after being severely frightened.” Another user wrote, “What a shame, poor dog. It’s not funny at all.”

As the debate continues, the viral video has raised discussions about the impact of pranks on animals, with many questioning whether such content is appropriate for entertainment.

PNN