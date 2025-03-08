A viral video making rounds on X (formerly Twitter) has left viewers stunned and amused. The clip, which has racked up over 15 million views and 128,000 likes, captures an attempted robbery that took a completely unexpected turn.

In the footage, two bike-borne miscreants are seen approaching a woman walking along a sidewalk. As the bike slows down, the pillion rider jumps off and sprints toward her, clearly aiming to snatch her purse and valuables. But just when it seems like the thief has the upper hand, the situation flips in the most dramatic way possible.

Without a moment’s hesitation, the woman pulls a gun from her purse, catching the miscreant completely off guard. Panicked, he immediately abandons his plan and bolts back toward his partner, who hastily speeds away on the motorcycle.

Watch the viral video here:

Nothing says “no” like a bullet pic.twitter.com/ZNFiI3GsLJ — Disgusting Clips (@DisgustingClips) March 6, 2025

The woman never fired a shot—she didn’t have to. Just the sight of the weapon was enough to send the thieves running for their lives.

Under the viral video, social media users flooded the comments with a mix of shock, admiration, and humor. Many praised the woman’s bravery, while others joked about how the thieves “picked the wrong person to mess with.”

This unexpected twist serves as a reminder that not every target is an easy one, and sometimes, criminals end up getting the shock of their lives.

PNN