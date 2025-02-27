Noida: A shocking video has gone viral showing a woman being attacked by six stray dogs at a basement parking in Greater Noida West. The terrifying footage, captured on CCTV, has sparked outrage online, with netizens demanding stricter measures to control stray dog populations.

The woman, dressed in a full-sleeve beige T-shirt and black palazzo, can be seen walking through the basement parking area when the dogs suddenly charge at her. She attempt to fend them off, but the pack kept trying to drag her to the ground.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by the popular handle ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’.

6 stray dogs attacked on a woman in Greater Noida West, UP

pic.twitter.com/KvvA0OOvlF — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 27, 2025

The incident has reignited the debate on stray dog management in urban areas, with residents urging authorities to take immediate action.

While some social media users expressed concern over the growing menace of stray dogs, others called for humane sterilisation and relocation efforts.

This harrowing episode has left many questioning safety in public spaces as the debate over human-animal coexistence intensifies.

PNN