India captain Virat Kohli is a awe striking cricketer on the field. The lockdown however has helped sharpen his off field skills to the hilt tremendously.

In a candid interview with Indian batsman Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli has revealed that he baked a cake for his wife Anushka Sharma on her birthday. The prolific batsman added that despite it being his first shot at baking a cake it turned out to be beyond expectations.

The fact that Kohli’s actress wife Anushka Sharma liked it, made the Delhi batsman’s baking exercise even more “special”.

From baking for his special someone in the lockdown to revealing the best smoothie makers in the team, @imVkohli answers it all on #OpenNetsWithMayank. Part 2 of the show coming up soon on https://t.co/Z3MPyesSeZ. Stay tuned 😊😊@mayankcricket pic.twitter.com/IuvdfOST0Y — BCCI (@BCCI) July 26, 2020

“I bake a cake for the first time in my life on Anushka’s birthday. That would be a standout quarantine story for me because I had never baked earlier. It turned out to be good in the very first attempt and she told me that she loved the cake, which is very very special,” Virat Kohli told Mayank Agarwal.

The Indian team-mate who makes the best protein shakes?

When Mayank asked him on who makes the best protein shakes, Virat Kohli named Mayank Agarwal, Navdeep Saini and himself.

“I know why are you asking this. I would say you, then Navdeep Saini is also good and then I would rate myself,” Virat Kohli said.

With the 2020 IPL kick off date confirmed, Virat Kohli would be looking to lead his team in the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) from September 19 in UAE.

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has never lifted the IPL trophy despite fielding extremely big names like AB De Villier, Chris Gayle etc and that is something that Virat will like to change this time around.

On the personal front Virat Kohli has kept himself busy in the coronavirus period by following a following a strict fitness regimen, connecting with fans on social media and spending quality time with family.

