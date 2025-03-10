Virat Kohli once again endeared himself to fans worldwide with a heartwarming gesture following India’s victory over New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy final in Dubai Sunday. The 36-year-old cricketer was seen touching Mohammed Shami’s mother’s feet in a show of respect, seeking her blessings after India’s remarkable triumph.

Virat Kohli touched Mohammad Shami’s mother’s feet and clicked a picture with Shami’s family. pic.twitter.com/q49Eg7Wl89 — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) March 9, 2025

Kohli also took a moment to pose for photographs with Shami’s family, adding to the emotional occasion. The images and videos of this touching moment quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread praise for Kohli’s humility and the strong sense of camaraderie within the Indian team.

Fans and cricketing pundits alike lauded the display of mutual respect and team spirit, with many highlighting how such gestures reinforce the unity and bond among players beyond the game itself.

During the post-match celebrations, Kohli addressed the media, reflecting on the victory, his future in cricket, and the legacy he hopes to leave behind. Dismissing retirement rumours, he emphasised that his responsibility extends beyond winning trophies—he wants to ensure Indian cricket remains strong for years to come.

“When you leave, you want to leave the team in a better place,” Kohli said. “I feel we have a squad that is ready to take on the world for the next eight years. The dressing room is brimming with talent, and as senior players, our role is to guide and support them. That’s what makes this Indian team so formidable.”

In a display of sportsmanship, Kohli also paid tribute to New Zealand, acknowledging their consistency and resilience on the field.

“They always execute their plans brilliantly despite having a smaller talent pool. They play attacking cricket and support their bowlers well, which makes them a highly competitive side,” he noted. Kohli also expressed his admiration for New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, calling him a “very good friend” and sympathising with his team’s loss.

As celebrations continue, Kohli’s graciousness and leadership have once again reinforced why he remains one of the most respected figures in world cricket.

PNN