England: Virat Kohli’s gesture after the first ODI against England has garnered widespread praise, with the video going viral on social media.

England, batting first, scored 258 runs at Edgbaston. Chasing the target, captain Shubman Gill played a brilliant innings of 80 runs before retiring hurt. Washington Sundar and Axar Patel then guided India home with unbeaten half-centuries.

Virat Kohli enjoying his time with Team India. He always back his captain. pic.twitter.com/aQDf1VFEAy — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariIND) July 15, 2026

A fan-captured video from the stadium has been widely shared on social media. It shows the England players lined up on the field as the Indian players walked out of the dugout for the customary handshake. Virat Kohli stepped forward but suddenly stopped and turned back to wait for Gill. He gestured to the India captain, saying, “Run, come quickly,” and waited to ensure Gill was at the front of the line during the post-match handshake. Fans have praised Kohli’s thoughtful gesture, calling it a mark of his sportsmanship and respect for the captain.

Earlier, England won the toss and opted to bat, but Jasprit Bumrah and Gurnur Brar’s incisive bowling rocked the top order. Half the side was dismissed for 80, raising doubts over whether the hosts would even reach 200. However, Joe Root’s 76 and Liam Dawson’s 68 helped England recover to a competitive total of 258. Gurnur dismissed both openers, while Prasidh Krishna claimed two wickets and Bumrah took one. Spinner Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets.

In reply, Gill top-scored with a brilliant 80, while Rohit Sharma managed 11 and Virat Kohli made five. Washington Sundar remained unbeaten on 52 and Axar Patel on 57 as India completed the chase comfortably. Patel was named Player of the Match.