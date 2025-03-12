Sonepur: In a horrific crime that put humanity to shame, a 50-year-old man was battered to death with sticks, wooden planks, and an axe in front of his children—two daughters and a son—by three miscreants in a village in Subarnapur district Monday night, following a dispute over opening a water outlet in a canal.

The killers didn’t even spare the victim’s teenaged son, who suffered critical injuries after he was attacked in a similar way while trying to save his father.

Police Tuesday claimed that they have arrested two of the perpetrators—Daitari Pradhan and Shukru Bhue—on a complaint lodged by Shiba Bariha, son of the deceased, Kartik Bariah. Shukru’s son, Ram Bhue, is still to be traced.

The incident occurred at Lupursingha village, under Lachhipur police station. Kartik had been at loggerheads with the accused for a long time over sharing canal water. Both the victim and the accused used water from a nearby canal to cultivate paddy, gram, and vegetables.

On Monday evening, Kartik was returning home with his cow after working in the fields when Daitari appeared from nowhere and attacked him with a wooden plank. Shukru joined Daitari and struck Kartik with an axe, while Ram hit him with a stick. Kartik suffered severe injuries to his head and body in the attack.

Kartik’s son, Shiba, was near a water pump in the vicinity, while his daughters, Padmini and Shira, were collecting gram. Upon hearing his father’s cries, Shiba rushed to his help but was also attacked by Daitari with a wooden plank, while Shukru assaulted him with an axe. Shiba collapsed on the spot, while his sisters watched in horror as their father was assaulted. A profusely bleeding Kartik died on the spot.

Upon receiving the information, Lachhipur Inspector-In-Charge Bhojaraj Sa and a police team arrived at the scene and guarded the body overnight. Side by side, they arrested Shukru and Daitari from their homes.

Sonepur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Pratap Chandra Tripathi, along with a forensic team, conducted further investigations Tuesday. Police claimed to have recovered the blood-stained wooden plank and sticks.

Kartik’s body was handed over to his family members for conducting his last rites, even as a hunt has been launched for Ram.

PNN