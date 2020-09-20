New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Sunday the passage of two farm sector bills as a ‘watershed moment’ in the history of Indian agriculture. Narendra Modi asserted that they will ensure a complete transformation of the farm sector and empower crores of farmers.

Modi said this in a series of tweets. His tweets came after Rajya Sabha passed the bills by voice vote. Even though protesting opposition members created a din, Modi said these proposed laws will liberate farmers. The proposed laws will free farmers from numerous adversities. The prime minister also noted that peasants were for decades bound by various constraints and bullied by middlemen. Modi also again assured farmers that the existing government support system for them will continue.

Farmers in states like Punjab and Haryana have been protesting against these bills. Their leaders have alleged that the legislations will dismantle the existing system. The proposed laws will leave them to the mercy of corporate interests.

Modi asserted, “I said it earlier and I say it once again: System of MSP will remain. Government procurement will continue. We are here to serve our farmers. We will do everything possible to support them and ensure a better life for their coming generations.”

He added: “These bills will add impetus to the efforts to double income of farmers and ensure greater prosperity for them. Our agriculture sector is in desperate need of latest technology that assists farmers. Now, with the passage of the bills, our farmers will have easier access to futuristic technology. It will boost production and yield better results. This is a welcome step,” the prime minister said.

The two bills were earlier passed by Lok Sabha. After they get the presidential assent, they will be notified as laws.

“A watershed moment in the history of Indian agriculture! Congratulations to our hardworking farmers on the passage of key bills in Parliament. They will ensure a complete transformation of the agriculture sector as well as empower crores of farmers,” Modi said in another tweet.