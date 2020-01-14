Bhograi: A woman tourist from West Bengal, who came to Digha beach, was allegedly raped in a hotel at Chandaneswar area under Talasari marine police limits in Balasore district Sunday night, police said Monday.

The matter came to the fore after police detained the hotel manager and the survivor after the latter lodged a complaint with Talasari marine police. The manager and the survivor are being interrogated in this connection. However, a case is yet to be registered when reports last came in.

The victim, a native of Malda, had come on a vacation to Digha Sunday. After spending the day at the beach, she reached the nearby railway station in the evening. She, however, failed to find a train for her home and was sitting at the railway station waiting for the next train to her place.

Meanwhile, a man, in his thirties, approached and offered her accommodation at his house for the night by winning her trust. However, instead of taking her to his home, he took her to a hotel and outraged her modesty. Later, he snatched away Rs 5000 from her and a mobile phone before fleeing.

The survivor reached police station Monday morning and lodged a complaint, based on which the police launched a probe.

PNN