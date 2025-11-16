Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has released the list of candidates selected for interview who had appeared in the State Level Selection Test (SLST) exam, held in September.

The list of candidates selected for the interviews for teaching jobs for Classes 11 and 12 was published late Saturday night.

According to the sources in WBSSC, more than 20,000 job seekers have been called for an interview. The process of verifying their documents will begin November 18.

State Education Minister Bratya Basu thanked WBSSC for its efforts to complete the recruitment process as per the Supreme Court’s orders. He also asked qualified job seekers, who were not called for the interview, to have faith.

“The West Bengal Central School Service Commission today published a preliminary list of interview-eligible candidates with detailed information of the candidates applying for the posts of teachers of classes XI-XII on its website,” the minister said in a post on X.

He informed that the recruitment process will be completed by December.

“The document verification process of the said candidates is going to be officially initiated from November 18, 2025, which is another shining example of our commitment to complete the recruitment process by December, in a transparent, strong and responsible manner, as promised by our guardian, the Honourable Chief Minister. Therefore, our sincere message to the job seekers, have faith, let there be faith,” added the education minister. However, the list of candidates to be called for interview for Classes 9 and 10 will be announced later.

In September, the SSC held the State Level Selection Test (SLST) in two rounds to recruit teachers for Classes 9 to 12.

The SLST was held after nine years to fill up 35,726 teaching posts for Classes 9-10 and 11-12. Of these vacancies, 23,212 posts are for Classes 9 and 10, and 12,514 are for Classes 11 and 12.

The fresh examination is being held in the backdrop of a teacher recruitment scam which rocked West Bengal politics for the last few years.

The Supreme Court, on April 3, annulled the appointment of about 26,000 teachers and non-teaching staff whose recruitment was carried out following the 2016 selection process.

The fresh exams were held following a Supreme Court order, which also barred the previous panel’s (2016) tainted and ineligible candidates from appearing in the fresh exam.