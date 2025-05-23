Mumbai: A stir has erupted in Pakistan’s political corridors over the water crisis after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty. A new video going viral on social media shows Senator Syed Ali Zafar of the Tehreek-e-Insaf party addressing the Senate and warning, “If we don’t solve this water crisis now, we could die of hunger. The Indus Basin is our lifeline. Three-fourths of our water comes from outside the country. Out of every ten people, nine depend on international border basins.”

He further added, “According to statistics, 90% of our crops rely on this water. All our power projects and dams are built on it. This is like a water bomb hanging over us; we must defuse it and find a resolution.”

"अगर जल संकट का समाधान नहीं हुआ, तो हम भूख से मर सकते हैं। सिंधु बेसिन हमारी जीवन रेखा है ~ 75% पानी इससे आता है। हमारी 90% फसलें इस पानी पर निर्भर हैं। सभी बिजली परियोजनाएं इस पानी पर हैं। पाकिस्तान के सांसद ने कहा, मोदी ने उन पर पानी का बम गिराया#PahalgamTerroristAttack… pic.twitter.com/STJfONhDla — Veer Arjun (@VeerArjunDainik) May 23, 2025

To avenge the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, India announced a series of strong measures, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, to send a clear message to Pakistan over its continued support for cross-border terrorism.

Following rising tensions and Operation Sindoor, both India and Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire.

However, India maintains that unless Pakistan stops supporting terrorism and acts against those being sheltered there, it will continue to take action at every possible level.