After the terrorist attack in Pahalgam April 22, the Indian government took a series of major decisions, including suspending the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan. Under this treaty, Pakistan received 80% of the water, while India used the remaining 20%.

Now, Pakistan is facing a severe water crisis. Meanwhile, a video of popular Pakistani actress Hina Khawaja Bayat has gone viral on social media, in which she expresses deep disappointment over the unavailability of water in washrooms. Social media users have been trolling Pakistan in response.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Bayat voiced her frustration over the lack of water. The caption of her post reads:

“Youm-e-Takbeer, a public holiday, a day to celebrate a national achievement has sadly turned into one of disappointment. Why have we, as a nation, become so accepting of poor service, poor systems, poor management, poor maintenance, and unending systemic and institutional damage? Because we always try to justify the wrongs and prioritize useless endeavors instead of focusing on the basic everyday needs of the common citizen. It’s time we take responsibility and fix things before declaring celebrations!”

