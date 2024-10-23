Kazan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday renewed his call for dialogue and diplomacy as being the only way forward to resolve conflicts, in an unambiguous message to press for the resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war through peaceful negotiations.

In his address at the 16th BRICS Summit, Modi said the grouping must give the world a message that it is not a divisive organisation, but one that works in the interest of humanity.

The prime minister also flagged concerns over pressing challenges such as wars, economic uncertainty, climate change and terrorism and said the BRICS can play a positive role to take the world in the right path.

“I believe that as a diverse and inclusive platform, BRICS can play a positive role in all areas,” he said.

“We support dialogue and diplomacy, not war. And just as we were able to overcome a challenge like COVID together, we are certainly able to create new opportunities to ensure a secure, strong and prosperous future for future generations,” he said.

The summit was attended by top leaders of BRICS nations, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. The leaders welcomed the 13 new BRICS partner countries.

In his remarks, Modi noted that the summit is happening at a time when the world is undergoing several uncertainties and challenges, including conflicts, adverse climatic impacts, and cyber threats, placing greater expectations upon BRICS.

The prime minister also batted for concerted global efforts to deal with terrorism and that there must not be any “double standards” in fighting the menace.

“In order to counter terrorism and terror financing, we need the single-minded, firm support of all. There is no place for double standards on this serious matter.

“We need to take active steps to stop the radicalisation of youth in our countries. We must work together on the long pending matter in the UN of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism,” he said.

“The same way, we need to work on global regulations for cyber security and for safe and secure AI,” he added.

The prime minister also pitched for reform of the UN Security Council and other global bodies.

“We must move forward in a time-bound manner on reforms in global institutions such as the UN Security Council, multilateral development banks, and the WTO,” he said.

“As we take our efforts forward in BRICS, we must be careful to ensure that this organisation does not acquire the image of one that is trying to replace global institutions, instead of being perceived as one that wishes to reform them,” he said.

The prime minister also delved into pressing global challenges.

“Our meeting is taking place at a time when the world is facing several pressing challenges such as wars, economic uncertainty, climate change and terrorism. The world is talking about the North-South divide and the East-West divide,” he said.

Modi said preventing inflation and ensuring food security, energy security, health security, and water security are matters of priority for all countries in the world.

“And in this era of technology, new challenges have emerged such as cyber deep-fake, disinformation,” he said.

“At such a time, there are high expectations of BRICS. I believe that as a diverse and inclusive platform, BRICS can play a positive role in all areas,” he noted.

Recalling the Voice of Global South Summits hosted by India during its G-20 Presidency, he stressed that the group must give primacy to the concerns of the Global South.

Modi addressed two sessions of the BRICS summit.

He congratulated President Putin for successfully hosting the summit and conveyed wishes to Brazil as it takes over the presidency of the group.

Modi said India is ready to welcome new countries into BRICS as partner countries.

“In this regard, all decisions should be taken by consensus, and the views of BRICS founding members should be respected,” he said.

“The guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures adopted during the Johannesburg summit, should be complied with by all members and partner countries,” Modi noted.

Modi also argued that the hopes, aspirations and expectations of the countries of the Global South must also be kept in mind.

“The BRICS grouping, created by the confluence of different viewpoints and ideologies, is a source of inspiration for the world, fostering positive cooperation,” he said.

“Our diversity, respect for each other and our tradition of moving forward on the basis of consensus are the basis for our cooperation,” he added.

At the conclusion of the summit, the leaders adopted the ‘Kazan Declaration’.

