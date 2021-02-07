Bhubaneswar, Feb 7: A wedding collection was launched by Boyanika at National-level handloom expo 2021 being held at Exhibition Ground here, Sunday. Addressing the event, Subha Sharma, Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Handloom department said, “On the 64th year of Boyanika, it’s a proud moment to launch the wedding collection where the handloom fabrics are being woven into graceful and luxurious attire. This wedding collection is made by our NIFT designers who have used Sambalpuri, Ikat, Bomkai, Kotpad and tassar fabrics and Odissi handloom is all about tradition. Let’s hope our rich tradition is taken way ahead through this amazing collection and our Bandha Kala will be popularised globally too.”

Director of textiles and managing director Jyoti Prakash Das of Boyanika said, “This wedding collection will definitely give one the satisfaction of wearing a rich handloom fabric with designer touch and currently the National handloom fair has profited more than Rs1 crore and 30 lakhs during this exhibition. So, this wedding collection will be showcased at Boyan Bhawan and at western market building Boyanika shop. These products will also be available on Amazon and one can also order at this expo for wedding collection.”

Akanshya Sarkar, Puravi Mishra, Manas Ranjan Das and Binay Kumar Munda, all students of NIFT, designed the collection that enthralled both the guests and onlookers. Shobhan kumar Sahoo director of NIFT was also present at the event.