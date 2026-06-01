Bhubaneswar: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Bhakta Charan Das Sunday emphasised the crucial role of the media in flagging issues of unemployment, women’s safety, rising violence in the state, environmental threats from mining activities and growing challenges faced by democratic institutions.

Addressing media persons during an interaction programme, Das said the role of the media is “urgent” in bringing public issues to the forefront and ensuring accountability in governance.

Referring to incidents of mob attacks and the overall law and order situation, Das alleged that violence has increased in a “dangerous manner” over the past two years in the state.

“Violence has risen alarmingly in the state. Such a situation was never witnessed earlier.

The government is silent over these developments, even when their own party members are seen engaging in violent activities,” he alleged.

Das strongly criticised the auction of mines in several districts, accusing the government of jeopardising the state’s future by handing over natural resources to private companies.

“Large-scale allocation of mineral resources is a direct threat to Odisha’s long-term interests and accelerates environmental degradation,” he alleged.

The OPCC chief reiterated that the media has a vital responsibility in highlighting such issues and maintaining public scrutiny over governance, resource management and democratic values.

“We will raise a range of public issues in the Assembly and remain highly active both inside and outside the House,” Das said.

He also announced that the party will launch a major protest in Sambalpur June 10 over the alleged NEET paper leak issue.

Senior leaders from the party’s national committee will also participate in the agitation, he said.