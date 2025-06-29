Rayagada: Birendra Sabar, a 30-year-old weightlifter from Kadama village in the tribal-dominated Gudari block of Rayagada district, has received financial assistance of Rs 10,000 from a Good Samaritan following publication of a report highlighting his struggles.

Despite winning gold and silver medals at various state-level competitions, Birendra had been unable to pursue his passion due to financial constraints. His story gained attention after it was featured in the leading daily, OrissaPOST.

Moved by the report, a reader, Shivaji Mohinta, expressed his willingness to help via email.

Acting swiftly, the OrissaPOST team connected him with Birendra. Mohinta transferred a token amount of Rs 10,000 to Birendra’s account, providing much-needed support to further his training and aspirations in weightlifting.

Expressing his gratitude, Birendra thanked Mohinta for the assistance and lauded the editorial team of OrissaPOST, including Editor Tathagata Satpathy and CEO Adyasha Satpathy, for amplifying his voice.

PNN