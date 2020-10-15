Bolangir: You would have heard of incidents of ostracisation wherein families in villages across the nation being outcasted for committing any crime.

But here at Banharpali village under Sadar police limits in Bolangir district a family has been ostracised for another villager’s fault.

Source said Jubak Kanda had grown yardlong beans in his farmland. It was October 9 when a cow of Radhakanta Pradhan strayed into his farmland and devoured his crops. It was when Kanda confronted Pradhan that the latter argued with the former. Later, Kanda lodged a report at Sadar police station.

Back in the village, Pradhan, with an intention to teach a lesson to Kanda for lodging a report against him, asked the villagers not to talk with any of Kanda’s family members and not to buy anything from his elder brother’s shop.

The villagers had also unanimously decided to ostracise Kanda’s family at a village meeting held October 11. The villagers have been warned that they would have to pay Rs10, 000 in cash if they are caught speaking or providing any help to Kanda’s family.

In this regard, Kanda recently visited the police station once again, requesting the cops to interfere in the matter.

