Kolkata: The West Bengal assembly Monday proposed to felicitate Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee for winning the international award earlier this year.

The assembly unanimously passed a resolution congratulating Banerjee and fellow awardees Esther Duflo, who is also Banerjee’s wife and Michael Kremer for their experiment based research into ways to reduce global poverty.

Speaker Biman Banerjee also proposed to keep books written by Abhijit Banerjee in the Assembly library for future reference of the MLAs.

Congress MLA Asit Mitra had proposed to felicitate Banerjee, on behalf of the assembly, for winning the Nobel Prize in Economics. His proposal was accepted by the assembly speaker.

“The government has decided to felicitate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee. We on behalf of state assembly would also like to felicitate him,” Biman Banerjee told the Assembly.

The West Bengal government has decided to organise a grand felicitation for Banerjee during his visit to the city in December-January.

PTI