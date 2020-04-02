Kolkata: Amid chants of ‘Jai Sri Ram’, hundreds of devotees assembled Thursday in temples in various parts of West Bengal on the occasion of Ram Navami, giving a thumbs down to social distancing norms prescribed by the government during the ongoing nationwide lockdown period.

Long queues of devotees were seen outside temples across West Bengal. However, annual Ram Navami rallies were not held this year as the Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other saffron groups have called off the programmes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

People in large number were seen scrambling outside temples in various districts on the occasion of Ram Navami to seek blessings from ‘Lord Ram’ to get relief from the coronavirus pandemic sooner than later.

Police, in several districts, asked devotees to return home immediately after offering pujas and instructed them to avoid gatherings and strictly follow social distancing norms, a senior officer said.

Large gatherings were seen outside many temples in here in this city. The Kolkata police also asked priests of the Ram temples to adhere to social distancing and not to allow the assembling of devotees outside the temples. The gates of many temples were closed and devotees were asked to stand in queue maintaining safe distance from each other, a senior officer of the city police said.

Meanwhile, several police personnel were attacked and their vehicles were ransacked by locals in Goaltore area of West Midnapore district. The police had asked the youths after they assembled in large numbers at a local tea stall. Two policemen were badly injured and admitted in a hospital, said a district police official.

As the 21-day nationwide lockdown entered its ninth day Thursday, people in various parts of West Bengal were seen jostling at markets and ration shops to buy essential items, violating the restriction order.

In various parts of West Bengal, especially in districts such as Burdwan, Purulia, Bankura, West Midanpore, Birbhum, people stood outside the shops in close proximity, despite several requests from the local administration to maintain social distancing.

PTI