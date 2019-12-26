Patna: A tourist from West Bengal slipped into the Bhimkund waterfall in Keonjhar district and was swept away Wednesday afternoon while taking a bath. Efforts to trace the tourist identified as Rajendra Prasad (38) have so far failed. He is resident of Digha in the neighbouring state. Authorities said that the chances of his survival are remote.

According to some of the eyewitnesses, Prasad slipped while standing on the edge of the waterfall. He was immediately swept away by the strong current. Even though there were many others present at the spot when the accident occurred, none dared to rescue him.

On being informed, Thakurmunda police officials and personnel of Odisha Fire Service rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation. It is still continuing Thursday, as either the tourist or his body is yet to be recovered.

Locals blamed the district administration for the accident. They said warning and danger signs have not been put up extensively at the waterfall site and no lifeguards have been posted. They also pointed out that in spite of repeated appeals the authorities are yet to put up fencing which will prevent visitors from venturing close to the waterfall. This they felt was the main reason for accidents at Bhimkund which is a beautiful natural water reservoir on the River Baitarani.

PNN