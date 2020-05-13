Kingston: Cricket West Indies (CWI) chief Ricky Skerritt has said star batsman Chris Gayle might be penalised by the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for his public rant against his former Jamaica Tallawahs franchise and its assistant coach Ramnaresh Sarwan.

“I’m sure there is some kind of discussion taking place at the moment between Chris and the CPL because the CPL has rules which will come into view here because Chris is signed into a franchise team,” Skerrit said on i95FM Sports as quoted by ‘Jamaica-Gleaner’.

“It’s certainly not something that I enjoyed looking at or reading about…I think Chris clearly has a number of concerns on his mind and he decided to go public. Personally, I think that was unfortunate, but the process will have to take its course and that process will get triggered because he is a contracted player in the CPL within the West Indies league,” Skerritt said.

“If a player is contracted to a club or a franchise or to Cricket West Indies…that kind of behaviour brings that contract into some level of disrepute. So, I would expect this most recent matter is not over.

“I hope it doesn’t become a world matter in terms of the career of Mr Gayle, because it’s been a very outstanding career and I really wouldn’t want to see it brought to an end by this event,” he added.

Things turned sour between Sarwan and Gayle as the latter blasted the former middle-order batsman and went on to the extent of calling him a snake.

Gayle wasn’t retained by Jamaica Tallawahs for CPL 2020 and the southpaw had alleged it was because of Sarwan who created differences between him and the franchise.

The left-handed opener played his first four CPL seasons with Tallawahs before turning out for St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the next two seasons respectively.

He returned to Tallawahs the previous season as a marquee player before his alleged fall-out with the franchise that saw him join St. Lucia Zouks for the next season.

IANS