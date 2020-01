Brahmagiri: The decomposed carcass of a 33-foot-long whale was found near Sanapatna estuary under Satapada forest range here, Thursday morning, an official said.

According to sources, local fishermen spotted the highly decomposed carcass early in the morning and alerted the forest officials.

“The whale carcass was 33-foot in length and 15-foot in girth. An autopsy will be carried out Friday to ascertain the exact cause of its death,” Range officer Manas Ranjan Mohapatra said.