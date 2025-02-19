Graying of hair at an early age is primarily influenced by genetics. If your parents experienced premature graying, there is a high chance that you may also face the same issue.

A lack of essential nutrients in the body, such as vitamin B12, iron, and copper, can contribute to premature graying. Other factors, including stress, thyroid problems, and certain medical conditions, may also cause hair to turn gray. Additionally, pollution is known to accelerate the graying process.

Deficiencies in vital nutrients like vitamin B12, vitamin D, iron, and copper are commonly linked to early graying. Chronic stress can further speed up this process by affecting melanin production in the hair.

Thyroid disorders, autoimmune diseases, and hormonal imbalances are also associated with premature graying. In such cases, hair may turn gray rapidly.

Whether due to hormonal changes or nutrient deficiencies, premature graying can impact one’s appearance. Lack of sleep and prolonged stress can further worsen the condition. Seeking timely treatment and making lifestyle adjustments can help manage the issue effectively.