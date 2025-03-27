OpenAI’s latest image-generation tool has ignited a viral trend, with users eagerly transforming their photos into Studio Ghibli-style artwork. The tool’s ability to mimic distinct artistic styles has captivated social media, drawing widespread attention.

Even OpenAI CEO Sam Altman joined the trend, updating his profile picture on X with a Ghibli-style portrait. He later encouraged users to create an even better version using ChatGPT, fueling further excitement.

What makes Studio Ghibli’s art style special?

Founded in 1985 by Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and Toshio Suzuki, Studio Ghibli is celebrated for its breathtaking animation, immersive storytelling, and meticulously crafted backgrounds. The studio’s name, “Ghibli,” comes from the Italian reconnaissance aircraft Caproni Ca.309 Ghibli, which was named after a hot desert wind in North Africa. Miyazaki, an aviation enthusiast, chose the name to represent his vision of bringing a fresh breeze to the anime industry.

A Ghibli-style illustration captures the studio’s signature aesthetic—soft color palettes, painterly details, and a dreamlike, nostalgic atmosphere. Its unique artistic approach has made it a favorite among anime enthusiasts and film lovers worldwide.

Why is the Ghibli art trend so popular?

Anime has a massive global following, particularly among younger audiences around the world. Studio Ghibli’s enchanting visuals and emotional depth have significantly contributed to this widespread appeal.

OpenAI’s new tool allows users to effortlessly generate Ghibli-style portraits from their photos, giving ordinary images a whimsical, anime-inspired makeover. This easy-to-use feature has fueled the trend’s rapid spread, making it one of the most talked-about topics on social media.

PNN