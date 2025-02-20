The moment you wake up, your body and mind are like a blank slate. What you do in those first few minutes can set the tone for your entire day. So, what should you do the second you open your eyes?

Don’t grab your phone

Resist the urge to check notifications. Scrolling through emails or social media floods your brain with stress hormones, making you anxious before you even step out of bed, according to experts. Instead, take a moment to wake up naturally.

Hydrate first

Your body loses water overnight, so drinking a glass of water as soon as you wake up helps rehydrate you, kickstart digestion, and boost metabolism. However, if you have specific medical conditions, such as kidney issues, consult a doctor before changing your hydration habits.

Get some sunlight

Natural light signals your brain to stop producing melatonin (the sleep hormone) and increases alertness. Open a window, step outside, or simply sit by a bright area for a few minutes to feel more awake. If you have light sensitivity or skin conditions, take necessary precautions.

Stretch or move

Your body feels stiff after hours of stillness. A quick stretch or a few jumping jacks can improve blood circulation and reduce tension.

Breathe and set intentions

Instead of rushing, take a few deep breaths. Think about what you want to accomplish today. This small habit increases focus, motivation, and a sense of control over your day.

Disclaimer: These tips are general suggestions. If you have any health concerns, seek expert advice before making lifestyle changes.

PNN