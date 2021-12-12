From Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, everyone around seems to be getting married. The wedding season, especially in India, is going on in full swing.

Every social media platform you open is filled with pictures of marriages. Everyone is busy with the weddings; either attending it or getting marryied.

In such a situation, what will you do if your Ex is getting married and has invited you? Maybe this will be the most difficult decision of your life.

Actually it depends on two conditions whether you should attend your ex’s wedding or not. Well, in this article, we will talk about what you should do in such situation.

If you have moved on from the past relationship: Many times it happens that if we break up with someone, then after a few days of trouble, we completely get over it. We accept the fact that the person with whom we dreamt of living and dying, is now not part of our life. If you too have moved on in life this way from your relationship, then there is no problem in going to your ex’s wedding. For you, it will be the same wedding as your common friends.

If you are not able to move on: If you have not been able to move on from your previous relationship and still yearn for your ex, then even if your whole friend circle is going, you should avoid it. Look, you have no idea how your heart will be sieved. Even if you have been able to manage to some extent after a little effort, then as soon as you go to Ex’s wedding, you will again reach the same place where your pain will be difficult to bear. In such a situation, avoid going there and keep yourself engaged in other things as much as possible so that you do not care about her marriage and move on easily in life.

Life is all about moving on and living it happily!