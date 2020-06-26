Bhawanipatna: Farmers in Kalahandi district are a worried lot nowadays as hundreds of paddy packets have been soaked in water in the mandis following incessant rainfall over the last few days, a report said Friday.

This has come at a time when farmers have brought their paddy packets for sale in the mandis. As a result, farmers are forced to sell their produce to the middlemen at rates which are much below than the minimum support price fixed by the Odisha government. This has happened due to absence of any protective coverings like roofs or godowns in the mandis where the farmers can store their paddy for sale. Sources said while the real farmers are forced for distress sale, the millers and middlemen earn quick bucks by transporting the paddy stocks to neighbouring Chhattisgarh for sale.

This is not a matter of a day or two but has been continuing since last several years as the district administration have not shown any interest to construct godowns or roofs in the mandis. Left with no option, the farmers leave their paddy packets under the open sky at the mercy of the rain god. The paddy packets getting wet in rain has sparked sharp resentment among the farmers.

The paddy packets getting wet has resulted in increase in the moisture content in paddy. This has also come handy for the millers to make reduction in weight during procurement. It is alleged that millers reduce around 8-10kg of paddy from every packets during procurement.

Farmers alleged most of the mandis like Rajpur, Basigaon, Matigaon, Naktiguda and Balichhada in Junagarh block do not have any infrastructure to store the paddy packets. Similarly, the infrastructure in mandis at Bimala, Bondigaon, Karmeli, Khaliabhata, Mukhiguda, Rengalpali and Paikakendumundi, in Jaypatna block and Mingur, Dulkibandh, Bijmara, Depur, Pandigaon, Paruaguda and Bandkona mandis in Kalampur block are no way better.

Farmers alleged that the regulated market committees who are managing the mandis are regularly collecting tax from various sources but not spending a pie on infrastructure development. The tarpaulins provided in the mandis fall short of the need of all farmers. Moreover, the tarpaulins provided in many mandis are tattered and fail to protect the paddy packets during rainfall.

Farmers alleged that the contractors and middlemen are delaying the infrastructure development in mandis to protect their own interest. Moreover, the cooperative department is equally to be blamed, they added.

PNN