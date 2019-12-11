While Facebook-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is yet to roll out its much-hyped ‘Dark Mode’ to its users, the beta version has dominated tech discussions for quite a while now across several forums. This feature has been found testing in its beta version and has been reported by a number of users who have enrolled for WhatsApp beta testing program.

Even though it is difficult to say how long WhatsApp will take to perfect the Dark Mode, users can expect one major update this time.

For smartphone users using Android 9 or older versions of the operating system, Dark Mode feature will be automatically linked to their smartphones’ battery levels. This essentially means Dark Mode will be automatically enabled when the smartphone is running low on battery and it will be disabled when the phone has enough charge.

This provision, in all likelihood, will replace the default system-wide Dark Mode option. It may be mentioned here that Android 9 and older versions currently do not support the Dark Mode update.

According to a source, this feature will be called ‘Set by Battery Saver’.

Reliable WhatsApp beta testing tipster WABetaInfo recently reported that WhatsApp is integrating a battery saver option with the upcoming dark mode. Going by WABetaInfo reports, the beta version for Android Version 2.19.353 includes an option to enable/disable the Dark Theme mode in accordance with the battery saver settings of the smartphone. Although this is yet to be confirmed, in all likelihood, this feature will automatically switch on WhatsApp’s Dark Mode once the device battery decreases below a level.

Given Android 10 and higher versions support the system-wide Dark Mode update, users won’t have to worry since their devices will change the colour-scheme based on their chosen theme (Light/Dark). Android 9 users, meanwhile, will get to choose between three options: ‘Set by Batter Saver’, ‘Light Mode’, and ‘Dark Mode’.