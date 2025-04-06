WhatsApp is now letting users add music to their status updates — a feature already popular on Instagram and Facebook.

The Meta-owned messaging app is gradually introducing a new update that allows users to insert music into their photo or video statuses. This move brings WhatsApp in line with other social media platforms where music-backed stories or updates have become the norm.

A WhatsApp status is a temporary photo or video update that disappears after 24 hours and appears in a user’s profile circle. With this new feature, users will now be able to add a soundtrack to these moments, making them more expressive and engaging. The update is rolling out in phases and will be available to users globally in the coming weeks.

Meta has confirmed that users will have access to a wide library of songs to choose from. When creating a new status, users can tap on the music icon at the top of the screen to search for a track by name or artist or select from trending songs in their region. For photo statuses, the music clip can last up to 15 seconds, while video statuses will support music clips up to 60 seconds.

How to add music to your WhatsApp status:

Create a new status by selecting a photo or video.

Tap the music icon at the top of the screen.

Search for a song or artist, or pick one from the recommended list.

Tap the arrow next to the track to select it.

You can even choose your favorite part of the track to feature.

Another way to add music:

While viewing someone else’s music status, tap the song name at the top.

From the menu, select “Add a status with music” to use the same track.

In another recent update for iPhone users, WhatsApp can now be set as the default messaging and calling app. This change, available in the latest iOS version, allows users to choose WhatsApp directly from the system’s default app settings.

PNN