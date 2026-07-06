Delhi’s proposed EV-only policy is driven by noble intentions, but the risks are becoming a classic case of policy outrunning reality. Cleaner air is an imperative. Yet mandating a single technology while sidelining viable alternatives is neither economically prudent nor environmentally comprehensive.

The policy effectively picks electric vehicles as the sole winner, ignoring India’s strengths in efficient internal combustion engines (ICE), hybrids, CNG, biofuels and other low-emission technologies. Governments should regulate emissions, not dictate technologies. Innovation thrives on competition, not monopoly. Battery import costs may surpass those of crude oil if EVs are imposed.

Vehicle technologies are evolving rapidly, with manufacturers investing in a range of solutions, including hybrids, cleaner ICE, biofuels, hydrogen and battery EVs Yet the Delhi policy appears to have summarily dismissed these alternatives in favour of a single technology. Critics may question whether such an approach reflects an undue influence of interests that favour battery EVs over competing technologies.

When governments become overly aligned with one industry or technology, the risk of policy misjudgement and unintended consequences inevitably increases. Affordability remains the biggest hurdle. EVs are still beyond the reach of millions of middle-class households, small businesses, taxi operators and delivery workers.

Battery replacement costs, uncertain resale values and dependence on imported lithium, cobalt and battery cells add to the financial burden. An EV-only policy risks replacing one form of dependence—imported crude oil—with another: imported battery technology and critical minerals.

While EVs eliminate tailpipe emissions, battery production is resource-intensive, and India still lacks a comprehensive system for recycling and safely disposing of millions of end-of-life batteries. Equally worrying is the premature abandonment of modern ICE technology. Today’s petrol and hybrid engines are cleaner, more fuel-efficient and supported by an extensive refuelling network. For vast sections of Indians, they remain the most practical and affordable mobility option. Eliminating them through regulation rather than market choice risks imposing unnecessary costs on consumers and businesses.

Delhi needs cleaner air. But it also needs policies grounded in affordability and technological realism. An EV-only mandate may appear ‘visionary’ today, but if implemented without adequate preparation, it could become an expensive policy mistake.

The emerging consensus is that the policy is premature, one-sided, economically costly and insufficiently technology-neutral—concerns voiced by mainstream newspapers, industry participants, legal analysts and transport experts alike.

India spent $134.7 billion on crude imports (2025-26) while current EVs comprise just 4% of vehicles ($3.9 billion). However, if EV sales hit 20%, battery and material imports could surge to $17.6 billion with additional hidden costs. If it is 100%, the cost may substantially go up.

Meanwhile, the solar sector drains $7 billion in forex annually, with $3.9 billion going to China alone. India also brings in smaller volumes from Vietnam, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Forced vehicle suicides will punish businesses with higher costs. Delivery companies, taxi operators and small transport firms may be forced to replace vehicle fleets before the end of their economic life, increasing debt and reducing profitability – a second shock after mass scrapping. Consumers, in turn, may face higher transport and delivery costs. A more balanced approach would be market-driven adoption for a smoother and more sustainable transition than blanket restrictions.

Delhi’s proposed EV-only policy raises a fundamental question: Is the government backing one technology at the expense of all others? Public policy should not prescribe a single winner. India remains heavily reliant on imports for lithium, cobalt and advanced battery technology, exposing consumers and manufacturers to global supply-chain disruptions and price volatility. Today’s clean transport solution could become tomorrow’s electronic waste problem and the overall environmental gains become less clear.

Most importantly, an EV-only policy risks excluding alternative technologies and future low-emission innovations. Technological progress is rarely linear. A stronger and more accurate argument is that ICE vehicles are more affordable to buy, more practical for many users, supported by an extensive refuelling network, quicker to refuel, and better suited to current Indian conditions. The goal should be clean mobility—not an exclusive commitment to one technology.

INFA