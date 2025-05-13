Road rage on roads isn’t new — horns blaring, windows rolled down, and drivers flinging insults like they’re in a verbal wrestling match. Most of the time, it’s a lot of shouting, maybe a few dramatic hand gestures, and then everyone goes their way.

But once in a while, the internet throws up a viral video that makes you pause and say —“Wait, what just happened?!”

One such video is now making waves online, and it comes with an ending no one saw coming.

The viral clip begins with a car cruising along when a couple on a bike pulls up right in front of it. Words are exchanged—heated, animated, and intense. The couple seems to be arguing with the car driver mid-ride.

What’s surprising is that the bike rider even turns around to keep arguing with the driver behind him, completely distracted from the road ahead.

And that’s where things go south, fast.

In the next few seconds, the rider loses control. The bike hits a divider, flies up, and both the rider and the woman riding pillion are thrown into the air. They land hard on the road.

Watch the viral video here:

One user commented: “Are they okay?” while another wrote: “Notes to self, When moving forward on a motorcycle, do not focus on the road behind. The saying is true, 2 hands are better than one, when it comes to motorcycle handlebars anyway.”

PNN