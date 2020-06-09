New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Steve Smith have experienced few ‘brainfade’ moments together in past but on this day, last year, the India skipper won extra sportsmanship points with his kind gesture towards the Aussie.

During a blockbuster World Cup contest between the two teams at the Kia Oval, a section of Indian crowd present in the stands tried to get under the skin of Smith, who had returned after serving his ban for his part in the infamous sandpaper gate controversy.

Kohli, who was batting at the time, urged the boo-boys to stop and also gestured towards them to clap for the former Australia skipper.

Later, during the post-match press conference, Kohli stated that he felt bad for Smith as he hadn’t done anything wrong in the match to be treated that way.

“Just because there are so many Indian fans here, I just didn’t want them to set a bad example, to be honest, because he didn’t do anything to be booed in my opinion,” Kohli had said following India’s 36-run victory.

“He’s just playing cricket. He was just standing there, and I felt bad because if I was in a position where something had happened with me and I had apologised, I accepted it and I came back and still I would get booed, I wouldn’t like it, either.

“So I just felt for him, and I told him, I’m sorry on behalf of the crowd because I’ve seen that happen in a few earlier games, as well, and in my opinion that’s not acceptable,” he added.

During the match, Smith acknowledged Kohli’s gesture and also shook hands with him in the middle. Later, he also lauded the India skipper during the press conference after Australia’s match against Sri Lanka.

“It doesn’t really bother me what the crowds do to be perfectly honest. I am just blocking it all out but it was a lovely gesture from him,” Smith had said at the time.

Kohli had in fact won the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award last year for his gesture.

