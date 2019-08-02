The Indian cricket team’s heavyweights Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been embroiled in controversy for several weeks.

After Rohit ‘unfollowed’ Kohli’s actor-wife Anushka Sharma on Instagram, Anushka shared a story on the photo sharing website that appeared to be pointed at the India vice-captain amid reports of rift between the skipper and his deputy.

“A wise man once said nothing. Only truth can shake hands with silence in a mess of false appearances,” wrote Anushka.

Although both Rohit and Kohli have not spoken anything on the rumoured rift, the former’s social media activity has added fuel to fire.

The 32-year-old, who has not been following Kohli for quite some time, apparently also ‘unfollowed’ Anushka on Instagram.

What is more surprising is that Kohli still follows Rohit on the social media platform, but not his wife Ritika Sajdeh.

Anushka also doesn’t follow Ritika and Rohit on Instagram and same is the case with Ritika who doesn’t follow the Indian skipper and his wife.

Speaking of Ritika, did you know that Virat once took her on a movie date?

In fact, Virat knows Ritika since 2010. Once, while enjoying a break in Mumbai in 2013, the Indian skipper took Ritika to the movies. And as expected, the couple was surrounded by paparazzi on all corners.

With all the cameras pointed at them, Virat was cool with being snapped but Ritika appeared very uncomfortable and tried to hide her face with a newspaper.

Whether it was a romantic date or just two friends enjoying their time off, no one knows. But things are not as smooth between Virat, Rohit, Anushka and Ritika as it previously was.

