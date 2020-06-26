Mumbai: Mumbai Police is going to write to Twitter to find out details about the missing tweets of Sushant Singh Rajput. There were reports that the actor deleted some of his tweets a few days before his death. The last tweet that’s visible on the actor’s Twitter handle, @itsSSR, is from December 27, 2019. Police will be writing to Twitter India to seek details on the reportedly deleted tweets.

Earlier, screenshots of some of the tweets, on the day of his death had gone viral, with speculation that he had deleted it moments before his death. However, they were termed as ‘fake’ by many sections.

Unlike Instagram, where he was more active, and even posted a snap with his late mother 10 days before his death, Sushant’s last tweet was way back in December 2019, and even his posts right up till October 2019 were promotional. This is one of his last non-promotional tweets that has been going viral since then.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left a void in the hearts of fans and many Bollywood celebrities. While the post mortem report has claimed that the actor died by asphyxia due to hanging, interrogation is underway to dig out the reason for his decision.

Many of the actor’s close friends and family members including rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s statements have been recorded in the last few days. Police have till date questioned over 23 people.

Furthermore, Kalina Forensic Lab has formed an expert team that will conduct chemical analysis. According to police sources, the forensic will submit its report to the lab in eight to ten days, FSL will investigate whether Sushant had consumed any poisonous substance before taking the extreme step.

