Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused Tuesday the Centre of using central agencies to bulldoze the country’s federal structure. Mamata Banerjee demanded to know where is the money of Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund.

Banerjee said that her government would not work as per whims and fancies of the BJP-led regime at the Centre. “Where has all the money of the PM Cares Fund gone? Does anyone know about the future of these funds? Where are the lakhs of crores of money gone? Why was no audit done? The Centre is lecturing us. What have they given us to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” Banerjee told a press conference after a Cabinet meeting.

Banerjee charged the Centre with targeting West Bengal as elections are approaching. The Trinamool Congress supremo claimed that law and order situation is better in West Bengal than many other states of India.

“The Centre is using agencies to bulldoze and threaten us. We are not afraid of them. They (BJP) are not a political party but garbage of lies,” thundered Mamata.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly are due in April-May next year.

Banerjee was asked about the on-going farmer’s protest in north India. She claimed that no other political party supported the BJP on the issue of farm laws. However, the saffron party is adamant on implementing the laws.

Mamata also stated that the West Bengal government is in the forefront of standing besides farmers. “We give them Rs 5,000 annually in two installments. We have implemented the programme, ‘Give paddy take cheque’,” she stated. No other state has done that, she added.