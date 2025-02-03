Mumbai: White-collar hiring activities in January witnessed 4 per cent growth driven by traditional sectors, including FMCG, pharma and insurance, according to a report released on Monday.

“In 2024, January had greeted us with a disappointing 11 per cent de-growth in hiring. In contrast, 2025 seems to have started on a positive note. The 4 per cent hiring growth is tempered as IT recovery settles in, however, strong growth in most core sectors, including FMCG, pharma, insurance and hospitality is a good sign and augurs well for a cracking 2025 in terms of white collar hiring,” Naukri Chief Business Officer Pawan Goyal said in a statement quoting NaukriJobSpeak Index.

The report revealed a steady hiring environment with strong performances in core sectors like FMCG (16 per cent), insurance (15 per cent), and pharma (11 per cent), and hospitality by 8 per cent, while IT hiring remained flattish, the report added.

The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly index representing the Indian job market and hiring activity based on new job listings and job-related searches by recruiters on the resume database of Naukri.com.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan emerged as a standout performer in January’s hiring landscape with cities like Jodhpur and Udaipur recording impressive growth rates of 35 per cent and 32 per cent, respectively.

Jaipur also continued its upward trajectory with 21 per cent overall growth, said the report.

This regional dynamism extends beyond IT, with multiple sectors showing strong growth in non-traditional hubs, it added.

It was also witnessed in the aviation and aerospace industry, which recorded an exceptional 33 per cent year-on-year growth, with Delhi-NCR witnessing a staggering 77 per cent surge in hiring.

The sector’s growth is strategically focused on building mid-level expertise, with a 22 per cent increase in hiring for professionals with 4-7 years of experience, added the report.

PTI