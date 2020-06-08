Puri: The Srimandir here and things associated with it, including the coloured flags tied to the Neelachakra atop the shrine, are known for some mysteries that defy any scientific explanation.

According to Chunara servitor Sarat Mohanty, the flags tied to the Neelachakra are replaced every day at noon. Apart from the main flag, the servitors tie several smaller flags of pink, yellow, red and white colours to the Neelachakra.

About the flag selection process, Mohanty said, “The 12th century shrine receives hundreds of flags of several colours from devotees. Then, the main flag is selected through lottery at the temple branch office here. And it is evident from the past incidents that whenever the main flag turns out to be white, there are rains and strong winds within a day or two.”

Mohanty said white flag hints at downpour. “Neelachakra had a white flag last Sunday morning. We saw a drizzle in the afternoon. This apart, Neelachakra had a white flag a day before cyclone Amphan. Moreover, Srimandir also had a white flag atop it May 2, a day before extremely severe cyclonic storm ‘Fani’ lashed the coastal city May 3, 2019,” Mohanty said sharing his 38 years of experience.

Usually, we get red or yellow flag in lottery, Mohanty pointed out. But when white emerges, it is the symbol of rain and wind.

PNN