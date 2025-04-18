New Delhi: Indian Air Force officer Shubhanshu Shukla is set to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) next month as part of Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) — four decades after Rakesh Sharma’s historic spaceflight aboard Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced the development Friday.

If the mission is successful, Shukla will become the first Indian astronaut to visit the ISS and only the second Indian in orbit, after Sharma.

Shukla, who hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, is decorated test pilot with the Indian Air Force. His journey took flight when he was commissioned into the Indian Air Force’s fighter wing in June 2006.

A decorated combat leader and seasoned test pilot, he has logged over 2,000 hours flying a wide range of aircraft, including the Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, Hawk, Dornier, and An-32. His promotion to Group Captain in March 2024 stands as a testament to his exemplary service.

In 2019, Shukla’s career reached a turning point when he was selected by ISRO for astronaut training. He underwent a year-long, intensive program at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Star City, Moscow—an experience that would lay the foundation for his future in space exploration.

On February 27, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially introduced Shukla as one of the astronauts chosen for Gaganyaan, India’s maiden human spaceflight mission, slated for launch in 2025.

Mentionably, Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) is a privately operated spaceflight to the International Space Station. This is reportedly scheduled to launch no earlier than May 29, 2025. Managed by Axiom Space, the 16-day mission will use SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft.

According to an official statement, Shukla’s journey aboard Ax-4 will offer critical hands-on experience in spaceflight operations, launch protocols, microgravity adaptation, and emergency preparedness — all essential elements of India’s future crewed space endeavors.

“What sets Shukla’s mission apart is its strategic importance. Unlike the symbolic undertones of India’s first human spaceflight, this time the focus is on operational readiness and global integration,” the statement added.

It further said Shukla’s participation reflects India’s increasing engagement in international public-private space partnerships and its growing ambition in human space exploration.

Union Minister Singh said collaborations with international partners and the momentum of projects like Gaganyaan highlight India’s commitment to becoming a global leader in space technology.

